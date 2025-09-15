Open Menu

KMU Organizes Awareness Seminar On World Suicide Prevention Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM

KMU organizes awareness seminar on World Suicide Prevention Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Institute of Public Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences (IPMH&BS), organized an awareness seminar attended by a large number of students, faculty members, and mental health professionals.

The speakers highlighted the causes of suicide, its prevention, and the promotion of mental health.

Chief Guest, consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Amir Aziz, in his keynote address, stressed that suicide can be prevented through public awareness and timely intervention.

He emphasized that traditional healers can play a crucial role by referring individuals at risk of suicide to professional psychiatrists in time, thereby saving precious lives.

KMU Director Admissions, Muhammad Arshad Khan, remarked that stress and anxiety are rapidly increasing, and the younger generation is facing severe challenges.

He pointed out the urgent need for more psychiatrists and mental health specialists in the country to ensure the provision of quality mental health services to the public.

In her concluding remarks, Head of Department IPMH&BS and Clinical Psychologist, Huma Kanwal Atta, stressed the importance of openly discussing the sensitive issue of suicide at the community level and breaking the stigma associated with it.

She urged students to act as ambassadors and leaders for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

“If everyone plays their role in raising awareness, not only will mental health issues be reduced, but tragic incidents of suicide can also be prevented,” she added.

Recent Stories

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

24 minutes ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations und ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..

39 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1 ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlif ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..

54 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office launches new edition o ..

UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Inte ..

Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..

1 hour ago
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

1 hour ago
 Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for P ..

Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16

2 hours ago
 Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to in ..

Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury

2 hours ago
 Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end o ..

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'

2 hours ago
 ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-br ..

ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan