KMU Organizes Awareness Seminar On World Suicide Prevention Day
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Institute of Public Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences (IPMH&BS), organized an awareness seminar attended by a large number of students, faculty members, and mental health professionals.
The speakers highlighted the causes of suicide, its prevention, and the promotion of mental health.
Chief Guest, consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Amir Aziz, in his keynote address, stressed that suicide can be prevented through public awareness and timely intervention.
He emphasized that traditional healers can play a crucial role by referring individuals at risk of suicide to professional psychiatrists in time, thereby saving precious lives.
KMU Director Admissions, Muhammad Arshad Khan, remarked that stress and anxiety are rapidly increasing, and the younger generation is facing severe challenges.
He pointed out the urgent need for more psychiatrists and mental health specialists in the country to ensure the provision of quality mental health services to the public.
In her concluding remarks, Head of Department IPMH&BS and Clinical Psychologist, Huma Kanwal Atta, stressed the importance of openly discussing the sensitive issue of suicide at the community level and breaking the stigma associated with it.
She urged students to act as ambassadors and leaders for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
“If everyone plays their role in raising awareness, not only will mental health issues be reduced, but tragic incidents of suicide can also be prevented,” she added.
