KMU organizes centenary meeting of ASRB

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar conducted its 100th meeting to provide maximum opportunities to students in research.

The meeting presided by the current vice-chancellor Prof. Zia Ul Haq and attended by the three ex-vice chancellors Prof. Muhammad Daud Khan, Prof Muhammad Hafizullah, and Prof. Arshad Javaid as chief guests and Dr Shaheen Afridi, from the health department as the guest of honor.

Besides other Registrar KMU Prof Saleem Gandapur, members of ASRB and heads of different institutes also attended the meeting.

Prof. Zia ul Haq in his welcome speech reiterated the strong emphasis of the university on research that is aimed at providing solutions to the health problems at the national, regional and international level.

Earlier, Dr Zohaib Khan, the director of the office of research, innovation, and commercialization, apprised the participants of the achievements of the ASRB and the university in terms of research output.

The ASRB in just a short tenure span of nine years has been able to have 100 meetings and has evaluated more than 1400 research proposals in the process.

The participants were told that the university has more than 500 million as its annual research budget and the quality of research done by its faculty members has led to the KMU being labelled as "Research Intensive" by the Higher education Commission of Pakistan.