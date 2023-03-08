KMU organizes colorful one day fun fair fest 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A colorful one-day fun fair fest 2023 organized by the sports directorate of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar kicked off at the main campus here on Wednesday.

The festival was inaugurated by the registrar of the university, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, besides the director of sports Dr. Inayat Shah, the heads of various institutions and departments, faculty and a large number of students were also present at the occasion, said a press release issued here.

The purpose of organizing the fun fair was to highlight the hidden creativity of students through co-curricular activities, it added.

In the festival food, cold drinks, ice cream, bangles, books, and other stalls were set up. At the same time, arrangements were also made for the exhibition of paintings, photography, and calligraphy of the students on this occasion in which the students showed keen interest.

In the second part of the fun fair, along with the cultural show, auto show, drama, comic sketches, and mushaira was also organized in urdu, Pashto, and English, in which students actively participated while the mushaira was presided over by a well-known poet Anwar Masood.

He received a standing ovation from the participants through his humorous poetry and he appreciated the positive activity of KMU.

Speaking at the opening ceremony as the chief guest, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Salim Gandapur said that KMU has the honor that academic and research activities as well as co-curricular activities of students are given equal importance.

He said that the purpose of organizing this event is to provide students with opportunities to develop their hidden co-curricular skills in a peaceful and safe educational environment.

Prof. Dr. Salim Gandapur said that the personality development of students is an important part of the curriculum and positive academic and co-curricular activities play a key role in this regard.

Such constructive and positive activities will not only help in discouraging extremism and drug addiction tendencies among the youth but will also provide opportunities for the youth to develop their hidden abilities.

Appreciating the excellent arrangements of the fun fair and the massive participation and enthusiasm of the students, he congratulated the director of sports and his team and hoped that such events would keep continuing with new innovations in the future.