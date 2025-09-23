KMU Organizes Mental Health Camp For Cloudburst Victims In Buner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) On the special directions of Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, the KMU Institute of Public Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences, in collaboration with the Pakistan Psychiatric Society and Insaf Doctors Forum Buner, organized a three-day mental health camp for the victims of the recent cloudburst in District Buner.
The camp was set up in the severely affected villages of Qadar Nagar, Beshoni, and Chagharzi.
It is worth mentioning here that the devastating cloudburst caused severe physical, economic, and psychological impacts on the local population.
During the camp, hundreds of survivors, including children, women, and elderly individuals, underwent psychological assessment and were provided with initial counseling and guidance.
Clinical Psychologist Ms. Huma Kanwal Atta and her team carried out detailed examinations of the victims and prepared follow-up plans for further care.
KMU’s Focal Person for Flood Relief, Dr. Inayat Shah, rendered services addressing both psychological and medical needs, while Chairman of the Flood Relief Committee, Insaf Doctors Forum, Dr.
Syed Muzaffar Shah, led the relief activities.
The successful organization of the camp was further supported by Dr. Iqbal (Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Daggar), Dr. Akhtar Nawaz (District Health Officer Buner), and Deputy Commissioner Kashif Qayyum, whose valuable assistance made the initiative possible.
In addition, KMU organized a Problem Management plus (PM+) workshop for the students of the University of Buner and Government Girls Degree College Daggar. The workshop trained students in practical approaches to address trauma, anxiety, and depression.
Vice Chancellor of the University of Buner, Prof. Dr. Jamshaid Ali Khan, Head of the Psychology Department, Dr. Nasar Khan, and Principal of Girls Degree College Daggar, Ms. Sadaf Umar, appreciated KMU’s initiative, describing it as timely and much-needed.
These activities reflect KMU’s firm commitment to post-disaster mental health recovery and local capacity building.
The initiative not only aimed at ensuring sustainable mental health services in District Buner and beyond, but was also warmly acknowledged and appreciated by the affected communities and families.
Recent Stories
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
KP, Afghan govt to hold talks, says CM Gandapur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Nawabshah visits NDF Rehabilition Centre4 minutes ago
-
Ahsan expresses grief over demise of SA’s Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh4 minutes ago
-
Challan filed against Aleema Khan in Nov. 26 violent protest4 minutes ago
-
KMU organizes Mental Health camp for cloudburst victims in Buner4 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador inaugurates buses gifted to IIUI4 minutes ago
-
PM’s Coordinator condoles death of Saudi Grand Mufti14 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker extends sympathy to Saudi Arabia over Grand Mufti’s demise24 minutes ago
-
Three internet company employees kidnapped from Nowshera24 minutes ago
-
Heat wave likely to continue this week34 minutes ago
-
32 dengue cases reported in 24 hours, over 2,000 inspections in ICT34 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary reviews health care facilities at allied hospitals34 minutes ago
-
Beggar posing as healer arrested in Islamabad for cheating citizens34 minutes ago