KMU organizes Mental Health camp for cloudburst victims in Buner

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) On the special directions of Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, the KMU Institute of Public Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences, in collaboration with the Pakistan Psychiatric Society and Insaf Doctors Forum Buner, organized a three-day mental health camp for the victims of the recent cloudburst in District Buner.

The camp was set up in the severely affected villages of Qadar Nagar, Beshoni, and Chagharzi.

It is worth mentioning here that the devastating cloudburst caused severe physical, economic, and psychological impacts on the local population.

During the camp, hundreds of survivors, including children, women, and elderly individuals, underwent psychological assessment and were provided with initial counseling and guidance.

Clinical Psychologist Ms. Huma Kanwal Atta and her team carried out detailed examinations of the victims and prepared follow-up plans for further care.

KMU’s Focal Person for Flood Relief, Dr. Inayat Shah, rendered services addressing both psychological and medical needs, while Chairman of the Flood Relief Committee, Insaf Doctors Forum, Dr.

Syed Muzaffar Shah, led the relief activities.

The successful organization of the camp was further supported by Dr. Iqbal (Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Daggar), Dr. Akhtar Nawaz (District Health Officer Buner), and Deputy Commissioner Kashif Qayyum, whose valuable assistance made the initiative possible.

In addition, KMU organized a Problem Management plus (PM+) workshop for the students of the University of Buner and Government Girls Degree College Daggar. The workshop trained students in practical approaches to address trauma, anxiety, and depression.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Buner, Prof. Dr. Jamshaid Ali Khan, Head of the Psychology Department, Dr. Nasar Khan, and Principal of Girls Degree College Daggar, Ms. Sadaf Umar, appreciated KMU’s initiative, describing it as timely and much-needed.

These activities reflect KMU’s firm commitment to post-disaster mental health recovery and local capacity building.

The initiative not only aimed at ensuring sustainable mental health services in District Buner and beyond, but was also warmly acknowledged and appreciated by the affected communities and families.