KMU organizes Quality Awards Ceremony to promote quality culture in constituent, affiliated institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A ceremony to promote a culture of quality in the constituent and affiliated institutions of Khyber Medical University (KMU) was organized under the auspices of the KMU Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC).

The event aimed to expand KMU’s quality enhancement measures, originally implemented in line with the Higher Education Commission's (HEC) Quality Assurance Agency guidelines, to its medical, dental, nursing, and allied health sciences institutions.

During the event, the QEC introduced and discussed quality assurance goals for 2023-24. Awards were distributed to KMU's constituent and affiliated institutions, administrative departments, best-performing teachers, and QEC staff in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

The affiliated medical and dental colleges category, Women Medical College Abbottabad secured first place, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad second, and Jinnah Medical College Peshawar third position.

In the allied health sciences category, NCS Islamabad achieved the top position, followed by Tasleem College of Nursing Matta Swat in second and Premier College of Health and Management Sciences Peshawar secured third position.

Among KMU's constituent institutions, KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat ranked first, while KMU Institute of Dental Sciences Kohat took second place.

In the postgraduate institutions category, KMU Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences earned the top position. In the administrative sections, the VC Secretariat ranked first, the Treasurer’s Office second, and the Registrar’s Office third. Deputy Director Web, Shehzad Khan, received special recognition for introducing a paper-free e-filing system at KMU.

The event was attended by vice-chancellors of various universities, institutional heads, faculty members, and students. The Executive Director of HEC Islamabad, Professor Dr Zia ul Qayyum, graced the occasion as the chief guest and distributed awards to the top-performing institutions, administrative officers, and teachers.

Prof Dr Zia ul Qayyum praised KMU and its affiliated institutions for their commitment to achieving global standards in medical education and health-care.

He emphasized the importance of sustained efforts to enhance Pakistan’s international reputation in the health and education sectors. Highlighting HEC’s progress over the past two decades, he noted the significant increase in the number of universities in Pakistan from 50 in 2002 to 265 today, a testament to clear vision and effective teamwork.

Prof Dr Zia ul Qayyum acknowledged the challenges in ensuring quality at all levels, emphasizing that higher education is crucial for socio-economic development.

He urged stake-holders to view quality assurance as a shared responsibility rather than an obligation imposed by HEC. He highlighted the unique role of medical institutions, stating that healing others is a perpetual act of charity and that KMU graduates should set an example for others.

Dr Zia also stressed the implementation of the New Quality Assurance 2023 Policy and called on affiliated institutions to align their academic programs with HEC-defined parameters.

Vice Chancellor KMU, Pro Dr Zia Ul Haq expressed his satisfaction with the achievements of KMU and its affiliated institutions. He stated that the purpose of the event was to foster a culture of reward and accountability across KMU and its associated institutions.

He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to achieving global standards in health and education and reiterated that compromises on the quality of health education are unacceptable. The ceremony concluded with participants pledging to prioritize quality assurance and commit to continuous improvement in KMU's constituent and affiliated institutions.