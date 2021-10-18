KMU organizes Seerat un Nabi Conference to celebrate Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil Alamin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Monday organized Seerat un Nabi conference to celebrate Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil Alamin (SAW).

On this occasion , Husan Qirat, Naat Khwani, and speech competitions on Seerat-un-Nabi were also held.

Special Assistant to the CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Higher education and Information Kamran Khan Bangash was the chief guest whereas the vice-chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Additional Secretary to the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saif-ul-Islam, Dean basic medical sciences Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmed, Conference Coordinator and Director IHPE & R Dr. Braikhna Jamil, heads of different institutions, faculty, administrative officers and a large number of students were also present at the occasion.

Kamran Khan Bangash said that the management of KMU especially the vice-chancellor deserves congratulations for a celebration of the Seerat un Nabi conference and Ashra Rahmatullil Alamin in the light of the instructions of the Federal Government and especially the Prime Minister.

He said that the purpose of celebrating Ashra Rahmatullil Alamin is to acquaint the entire nation with various aspects of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The message of Seerat un Nabi is to live in the light of the instructions of the Qur'an and Sunnah for success in this world and in the hereafter.

Kamran Bangash said that the strong voice raised by Prime Minister Imran Khan against the blasphemy on the UN platform which not only represent sentiments of the Pakistani nation but also the sentiments of two billion Muslims.

He said that the purpose of celebrating Ashra Rahmatullil Alamin by the government is to create unity in the nation in the light of Islamic teachings show respect to last Prophet Muhammad(PBUH).

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that life and teaching of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon for all humanity.

The renowned religious scholar Maulana Hassan Faruq and Additional Secretary to Governor KP Saif ul islam also spoke to the function and at the end they along with the vice-chancellor jointly distributed certificates and prizes among the first, second, and third position holders in the Husan Qirat, Naat Khwani and speech competitions.