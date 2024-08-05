KMU Organizes Seminar And Walk On Kashmir Exploitation Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar held a seminar and walk in observance of Kashmir Exploitation Day, with a significant turnout of students and faculty members.
The event featured skits and renditions of the national songs, reflecting solidarity with the Kashmiri cause.
In his address during the walk, Dr. Haji Bahadur, the Chief Proctor of the university, emphasized the ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people, who have been fighting for their freedom for the past 76 years.
"The purpose of celebrating Kashmir Exploitation Day is to amplify the voice of Kashmiris across the world through the media and awaken the conscience of the global community," Dr. Bahadur stated.
He reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiris, emphasizing that Pakistan will never abandon them in their struggle for self-determination.
Dr. Bahadur praised the students of KMU for their dedication and expressed hope that they will continue to support their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
"There are two paths: one chosen by the Kashmiri people to confront the oppressive Indian forces, resulting in over one lakh Kashmiris sacrificing their lives and thousands imprisoned; and another path, which involves Pakistan's continuous efforts to advocate for Kashmir on every international forum," he said.
Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq vice chancellor KMU highlighted that resolving the Kashmir issue remains an incomplete agenda for Pakistan, and the country will persist in supporting Kashmiris until they achieve their right to self-determination.
The event concluded with a walk, reinforcing the commitment to raising awareness about the exploitation of Kashmiris and showing solidarity with their cause.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima7 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation7 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road8 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar18 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive28 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains47 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 hours ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago
-
Police officials appreciated2 hours ago