KMU organizes seminar and walk on Kashmir Exploitation Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar held a seminar and walk in observance of Kashmir Exploitation Day, with a significant turnout of students and faculty members.

The event featured skits and renditions of the national songs, reflecting solidarity with the Kashmiri cause.

In his address during the walk, Dr. Haji Bahadur, the Chief Proctor of the university, emphasized the ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people, who have been fighting for their freedom for the past 76 years.

"The purpose of celebrating Kashmir Exploitation Day is to amplify the voice of Kashmiris across the world through the media and awaken the conscience of the global community," Dr. Bahadur stated.

He reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiris, emphasizing that Pakistan will never abandon them in their struggle for self-determination.

Dr. Bahadur praised the students of KMU for their dedication and expressed hope that they will continue to support their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

"There are two paths: one chosen by the Kashmiri people to confront the oppressive Indian forces, resulting in over one lakh Kashmiris sacrificing their lives and thousands imprisoned; and another path, which involves Pakistan's continuous efforts to advocate for Kashmir on every international forum," he said.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq vice chancellor KMU highlighted that resolving the Kashmir issue remains an incomplete agenda for Pakistan, and the country will persist in supporting Kashmiris until they achieve their right to self-determination.

The event concluded with a walk, reinforcing the commitment to raising awareness about the exploitation of Kashmiris and showing solidarity with their cause.