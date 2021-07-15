UrduPoint.com
KMU Organizes Training Workshop On Covid-19 Diagnosis

15 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

KMU organizes training workshop on Covid-19 diagnosis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Thursday held a two-day training workshop as part to train participants on laboratory diagnosis of Covid-19 and the new challenges in PCR diagnosis due to the emergence of Corona variants.

The workshop was attended by participants from 15 public and private sector laboratories performing Covid-19 tests.

The trainers from National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad and Public Health Reference Labs (PHRL) gave presentations on PCR principles, laboratory analysis, biosafety and security, quality assurance and troubleshooting, said the spokesman.

Participants received hands-on training within the laboratory on PCR analysis by Dr Ishaq Khan and Bio-waste management by Dr Hafsah Muhammad.

Representatives from collaborating partners, the department of health and the World Health Organization were also present in the workshop.

During the concluding ceremony, Vice Chancellor KMU, Professor Dr Zia ulHaq appreciated PHRL for establishing a network of public health laboratories within the province.

He also stressed that continuous collaboration between public health laboratories and added it was not only essential for knowledge sharing and skills development but it will also help in preparedness for future outbreak prevention and control.

Later, the VC KMU distributed certificates among the participants.

