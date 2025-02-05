KMU organizes walk on Kashmir solidarity day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A special solidarity walk was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU) to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The walk was led by University Registrar Inamullah Khan Wazir and Dr Ijaz Hussain and saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, administrative staff, and department heads.

The participants carried banners and placards with slogans such as "Kashmir will become Pakistan," "We stand with our Kashmiri brothers," and "Self-determination is the fundamental right of Kashmiris."

They urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and play a role in granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Speaking at the event, Registrar Inamullah Khan Wazir emphasized that observing Kashmir Solidarity Day is a way to honor the sacrifices of Kashmiris and amplify their voice on global platforms.

He reaffirmed that KMU will continue to support the Kashmiri cause and ensure that the world hears the message of Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity.

He highlighted the decades-long oppression faced by the Kashmiri people, stating that their sacrifices will soon bear fruit in the form of freedom.

"Every Pakistani, especially our youth, stands as a strong pillar of support for their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and this support will continue until they achieve their independence," he said.

During the walk, participants chanted slogans in support of Kashmir's freedom and offered prayers for the Kashmiri people.

Various speakers at the event emphasized that Kashmir is not just a territorial dispute but a serious human rights issue that requires urgent attention from the international community.

The KMU administration pledged to continue organizing similar events in the future to highlight the Kashmir issue and raise awareness worldwide.