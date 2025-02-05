KMU Organizes Walk On Kashmir Solidarity Day
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A special solidarity walk was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU) to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.
The walk was led by University Registrar Inamullah Khan Wazir and Dr Ijaz Hussain and saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, administrative staff, and department heads.
The participants carried banners and placards with slogans such as "Kashmir will become Pakistan," "We stand with our Kashmiri brothers," and "Self-determination is the fundamental right of Kashmiris."
They urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and play a role in granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.
Speaking at the event, Registrar Inamullah Khan Wazir emphasized that observing Kashmir Solidarity Day is a way to honor the sacrifices of Kashmiris and amplify their voice on global platforms.
He reaffirmed that KMU will continue to support the Kashmiri cause and ensure that the world hears the message of Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity.
He highlighted the decades-long oppression faced by the Kashmiri people, stating that their sacrifices will soon bear fruit in the form of freedom.
"Every Pakistani, especially our youth, stands as a strong pillar of support for their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and this support will continue until they achieve their independence," he said.
During the walk, participants chanted slogans in support of Kashmir's freedom and offered prayers for the Kashmiri people.
Various speakers at the event emphasized that Kashmir is not just a territorial dispute but a serious human rights issue that requires urgent attention from the international community.
The KMU administration pledged to continue organizing similar events in the future to highlight the Kashmir issue and raise awareness worldwide.
Recent Stories
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICU Peshawar holds Kashmir solidarity walk ceremony6 minutes ago
-
UNHCR, IOM concerned about recent developments requiring Afghans to leave Pakistan’s capital6 minutes ago
-
Khyber Police shot injure terrorist, launch search for others6 minutes ago
-
ASP reviews security arrangements for anti-polio campaign6 minutes ago
-
KMU organizes walk on Kashmir solidarity day6 minutes ago
-
Nursing College LGH holds Kashmir solidarity day rally6 minutes ago
-
Solidarity with Kamshiris observed in Larkana16 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Nawab Shah16 minutes ago
-
Rival groups in Kurram submit arms surrender plan to Kohat Commissioner16 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day16 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik participated in rally held in Islamabad to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister visits Sukkur DIG office16 minutes ago