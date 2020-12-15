KMU-PHRL organizes one-day COVID-19 testing training workshop

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar Tuesday organized one-day training workshop regarding the Covid-19 testing for all public and private sector Covid-19 testing labs at KMU-Public Health Reference Lab (PHRL).

Nominees from all public and private sector Covid-19 testing labs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in this training session.

Health experts from National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad and KMU-PHRL lab took comprehensive sessions about safe and effective sampling, labeling and transportation, bio-safety and bio-security of Covid-19 labs and samples, pre and post testing procedures including PCR trouble shooting and results interpretations.

Detailed Q&A sessions helped the participants to interact with the experts and learn from their experience.

Dr. Asif Ali, Additional Director of KP labs and organizer of the event said that we were receiving multiple queries from the Covid-19 testing labs; therefore this training session was organized to update all the labs' representatives about the different aspects of Covid-19 testing.

Mean while talking to the concluding session, the vice chancellor KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that the KP labs has played phenomenal role in the fight against the Corona pandemic.

He said that KMU-PHRL was the first laboratory in the province to take immediate action against Corona Outbreak.

He said that the daily testing capacity of the lab, which started with 100 tests, has reached 1500, while with the patronage and financial support of the provincial government, its daily testing capacity will soon reach up to 3,000.

Prof. Zia-ul-Haq said that it is a matter of pride for all of us that KMU has rendered outstanding contribution in the fields of knowledge and research as well as testing services, public health and creating awareness amongst the masses during the last few years.

The training workshop will not only give the participants practical experience of working in Corona labs but will also help them to understand issues like bio-safety and bio-security in a professional manner, he added.

At the end Dr. Zia Ul Haq distributed certificates amongst the workshop participants.