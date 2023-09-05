KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS programs

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has decided to offer admission in all BS programs to Afghan students and charge the same fees as Pakistani students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has decided to offer admission in all BS programs to Afghan students and charge the same fees as Pakistani students.

The purpose of this decision is to provide assistance in the availability of trained medical personnel to deal with the health problems of war-torn Afghanistan.

This decision was taken in a high-level meeting held at KMU in which vice-chancellor KMU Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq, Director of ORIC Dr. Zohaib Khan, Director IPMR Dr. Irfanullah, Director Finance Waseem Riaz, Afghan Consulate Deputy Consul General Mufti Noorullah Hotak, Maulana Muhammad Tahir Nafis, Shahidullah Zaheer and other relevant officials participated.

The meeting was told that the Afghan people have been living in a state of war for the last four decades, as a result of which a large population is crippled and disabled apart from lack of health facilities.

Due to the war, Afghanistan's infrastructure has been destroyed and people are facing enormous problems in the availability of health facilities.

The vice-chancellor of KMU assured the delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan that KMU would welcome the admission of Afghan students in all its BS programs including Physiotherapy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and in this context Afghan students will be provided with all facilities.

He said that since the last academic year, KMU has decided to charge Afghan students the same fee as Pakistani students in all programs including medical and dental.

VC KMU said that despite financial difficulties, the aim of this decision is to provide medical education opportunities to more Afghan students. He said that the aim of providing quality medical education to Afghan students is to help Afghanistan overcome the health problems it is facing for the last 40 years.

Mufti Noorullah Hotak said that the ban on women's education by the Islamic Emirate is just propaganda.

The curriculum has been changed up to class 9th and as soon as this process is completed, the doors of education will be opened for female students. He said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is not in favor of banning women's education and employment.

While welcoming the admissions for Afghan students on behalf of KMU, he expressed the hope that the relations between the two brotherly and neighboring countries have been fulfilled in every hour of trial and that these bilateral relations will be better and stronger in the future.

He praised the efforts of the university in connection with the KMU campus in Kabul and assured all possible cooperation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in this regard.