KMU Revises Admissions Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Wednesday released revised schedule of admissions for the session 2020-21 in public sector medical and dental colleges of the province.

According to the revised schedule issued by the KMU Directorate of Admission due to the prevailing situation and the recent wave of COVID-19.

Online admission forms for admission in MBBS and BDS can be submitted till January 12, while according to the new schedule, Hafiz Quran test and medical board for disabled candidates will be held on January 14, disqualified candidates of Hafiz Quran Test and Disabled Candidates can submit their objections or claims on January 15, provisional merit list will be displayed on January 18, objections on provisional merit list on January 19, appellate committee will meet on January 20 and final merit list would be displayed on January 22, 2021, however, other terms, conditions and procedures will be as per the previous schedule.

