KMU Set Up 3-day Medical Relief Camps For Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, three-day medical camps were organized for the people affected by the recent floods in Nowshehra, Charsadda and Peshawar.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, a total of around 1500 affected people, mostly women, and children were checked up in the camp and essential medicines were provided to them.

In the villages of Hameed Mian Dheri, Jalu Kakakhilo Dheri, and Baba Sahib killy of Charsadda district, besides the villages of Mian Gujar, Landi Daudzai, Jalabela, and Dogar killy of Peshawar district and Banda Nabi village of district Nowshehra, a three-day medical relief camp was organized on the special instructions of the vice chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq.

The camp was supervised by Dr. Inayat Shah, Director KMU-Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, and Dr. Muhammad Jaseem Khan, Director KMU-Institute of Paramedical Sciences Peshawar, while various doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff performed duties in these camps for three consecutive days.

In these camps, six hundred patients were examined on the first day, five hundred on the second day, and four hundred on the third day, and they were given necessary medicines.

Meanwhile, vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq has said in a statement that KMU has fulfilled its duty to help the affected people by establishing relief camps in remote areas of the province on various occasions before and during the recent calamity KMU students, faculty, and administrative staff are also standing by the side of the affected people.

He said that apart from Charsadda and Peshawar, KMU will set up medical camps in other affected areas as well, for which necessary arrangements are being made.

Natural calamities are the test of nations and the Pakistani nation will face this hardship in the same way it did during the devastating earthquake of 2005 and the flood of 2010 and God willing, the whole nation will come out of this test united, he commented.

