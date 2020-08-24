KMU starts registration for ETEA medical entrance test

Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar after getting approval from provincial government and Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) has started registration for Educational Testing & Evaluation Agency (ETEA) medical entrance test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar after getting approval from provincial government and Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) has started registration for Educational Testing & Evaluation Agency (ETEA) medical entrance test.

The test will be held simultaneously on September 20 in fifteen cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Swat, Chakdara, Timergara, Batkhela, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan.

Applicants would be intimated about their center after completion of registration.

According to the schedule issued by the KMU Directorate of Admission, the registration of test has been started from August 24, while the last date of registration has been fixed for September 7.

Scratch cards for registration amounting to Rs. 3000/ - will be available from August 31 at different branches of MCB Bank throughout the province including Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

The candidates can register online for ETEA test from August 27 to September 7by logging on to the http://kmuadmissions.pk.

It is worth mentioning that as per the PMDC regulations ETEA Medical Entrance Test shall comprise a single question paper containing 200 MCQs divided into the four sections i.

e Biology 80 % MCQs, Chemistry 60%, Physics 40%, and English 20% MCQs.

The duration of the test shall be 150 minutes (2 hours & 30 minutes) and the total marks shall be 200 without any negative marking.

It is further added that paper setting, appointment of invigilation staff, marking and declaration of result is the sole mandate of ETEA.

The candidates were instructed that they must reach their respective centers at least one hour before the commencement of the test on September 20 (i-e by 07.30 AM). The centers will be closed at 08.30 AM on the test day. The students were also directed to strictly follow Govt, SOPs for Covid-19 i-e wearing proper masks and social distancing of six feet at the entrance of hall and during the conduct of examination.

According to the Directorate of admissions KMU, this test is also mandatory for those candidates seeking admission in KMU Allied Health Sciences undergraduate programs i.e. Doctor of Physical Therapy, BS Speech & Language Pathology, BS Occupational Therapy, BS Nursing and BS paramedics.