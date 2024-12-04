KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various faculty positions

Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar successfully conducted e-examination for 37 vacant positions of Lecturer and Demonstrator in the teaching cadre under the supervision of its HR Section

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar successfully conducted e-examination for 37 vacant positions of Lecturer and Demonstrator in the teaching cadre under the supervision of its HR Section.

According to a press release issued here, this examination, held under the direct supervision of Registrar KMU, Inamullah Khan Wazir, were attended by a total of 1,266 eligible male and female candidates.

The candidates highly appreciated the transparent and efficient process of the e-examination, considering it a significant step toward fair recruitment.

Speaking on the occasion, Inamullah Khan Wazir lauded the tireless efforts of the university’s administrative staff in ensuring the transparent conduct of the exam and extended his gratitude to them.

He emphasized, “At KMU, the recruitment process is based purely on merit to ensure that only the most competent candidates are selected.”

He further stated that all recruitments at KMU are conducted solely on the basis of merit and capability, which is why the university continues to achieve new milestones of growth and excellence.

He reaffirmed that KMU, under the vision of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq and the provincial government, adheres to the principle of “best person for the best job” and is committed to taking all necessary measures in this regard. The candidates who participated in the examination praised KMU’s adoption of modern, unbiased recruitment practices and commended the professionalism and efficiency displayed during the e-exam.

It is worth mentioning that this initiative reflects KMU’s commitment to maintaining high administrative standards and implementing merit-based recruitment policies.

On one hand, it provides skilled and competent youth with merit-based opportunities without favoritism, and on the other hand, KMU's ability to conduct computer-based e-examination using its own resources ensures immediate and transparent results while saving millions of rupees during the recruitment process.