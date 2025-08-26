KMU successfully holds second centralized test for admissions in Allied Health Sciences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar successfully conducted the second Centralized Admission Test (CAT) for admissions in Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D), Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), and BS Nursing programs.

The test was held simultaneously in 12 cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, with a total of 23,104 candidates appearing.

This second test was specifically organized for students who could not participate in the earlier CAT due to unavoidable reasons or technical issues, ensuring equal opportunities for all eligible applicants.

In Peshawar alone, 9,028 candidates appeared across 10 indoor examination centers, while 180 candidates sat the test at KMU Institute of Health Sciences, Islamabad. Other participation numbers included: Haripur (299), Mansehra (1,217), Swat (3,131), Lower Dir (1,541), Malakand (584), Swabi (911), Bannu (895), Kohat (937), Dera Ismail Khan (661), Kurram/Parachinar (255), Mardan (2,793), and Chitral (661).

Candidates and parents appreciated the facilities and arrangements at the examination centers, while various stakeholders commended KMU for ensuring transparency and smooth organization of the test.

Speaking on the occasion, KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq said that the overwhelming participation of thousands of students reflects the growing realization that the health sector is not limited to medicine alone but also includes pharmacy, physiotherapy, nursing, and other allied health sciences.

He emphasized that healthcare is an integrated system where all allied disciplines play a vital role in building an effective health service delivery model. He further announced that test results will be released within two to three days and will be available on the KMU official website: http://cat.kmu.edu.pk.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq added that this remarkable participation demonstrates not only the trust of students and parents in KMU but also highlights the increasing awareness and interest in Allied Health Sciences across the province. He concluded that the successful conduct of the test is a milestone towards strengthening healthcare education and improving quality standards in the region.