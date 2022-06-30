KMU Team visits Buner to establish Medical College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq and Health Secretary Amir Sultan Tareen visited three different sites on the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to identify the proposed site of Buner Medical College.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, a special team of KMU led by vice chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq visited Buner district yesterday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Amir Sultan Tareen, chairman of Gagra Tehsil and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

The delegation visited three places, Buner Medical Complex, Government Polytechnic College and Tehsil Gagra Complex and took a detailed look at the various facilities available there.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq, while talking to the government officials concerned and media representatives, said that he and Secretary Health had been directed by the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to set up a medical college in Buner as soon as possible.

He said that the chief minister had given him the task of identifying a government building where a medical college could be set up.

The feasibility report would be submitted to the chief minister soon and work on setting up of Buner Medical College in the proposed building would be started after fulfilling all codal formalities, Dr Zia added.