KMU Team Visits D.I. Khan For Campus Establishment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar is set to expand its range of programs by offering 20 different Allied Health Sciences degree programs, including BS Nursing and Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), at DI Khan, Karak, and the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

A dedicated team from KMU, led by Dean of Allied Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Haider Darain, along with Director P&D Amjad Hussain, Zia Ur Rehman Farooqi Director of IHS Swabi, Abdur Rehman Assistant Director Affiliation, Mr. Aitizaz, Engineer Ibrar visited Dera Ismail Khan to explore potential locations for establishing a new campus.

The team inspected various proposed buildings and met with the Hospital Director of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital D.I. Khan.

This new campus will serve as a hub for these programs, providing advanced healthcare education and training opportunities in the region.

During their visit, Assistant Commissioner of D.I. Khan, Fasih Abbasi, and Nawaz Ahmad, the focal person from the Chief Minister’s office, accompanied the team and facilitated their efforts.

The team expressed their gratitude to AC Fasih Abbasi and Nawaz Ahmad for their tireless efforts and assured full support and facilities for the project.

The establishment of the KMU campus in D.I. Khan aims to enhance healthcare education and services, benefiting the general public in the area.

This initiative reflects KMU's commitment to broadening its educational reach and addressing the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in Pakistan.

