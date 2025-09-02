KMU to establish Sub-Campus in District Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq Tuesday formally announced establishment of a KMU sub-campus in district Buner in line with the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur.

He made this announcement during visit along with his team to the flood-affected areas of District Buner.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq stated that the purpose of establishing this campus is to provide quality medical education and healthcare facilities at the doorstep of the people of Buner, one of the underdeveloped regions of the province.

During his visit, he inspected the proposed site for the sub-campus along with his team and expressed satisfaction over the available facilities. He declared the site not only suitable for the commencement of programs such as Doctor of Physical Therapy, Nursing, and Allied Health Sciences but also potentially appropriate for the establishment of a future medical college with some modifications.

He further announced that the new campus will initially launch academic programs including Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), BS Audiology, BS Occupational Therapy, BS Speech and Language Pathology, BS Nursing, BS Vision Sciences, BS Nutrition, and BS Allied Health Sciences.

The regular classes are scheduled to begin in the upcoming academic session of October/November 2025, for which preparations are being carried out on an urgent basis.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that the establishment of KMU’s sub-campus in Buner is not only the beginning of a new era in medical education but will also serve as a milestone in addressing the region’s healthcare challenges.

He emphasized that the prime objective of KMU is to provide quality medical education facilities, particularly for students of remote and underprivileged areas, especially female students, at their doorstep. According to him, this initiative will reduce the financial burden on students and parents, create local employment opportunities, and ensure better healthcare services for the people of Buner.

Later, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Pir Baba, and nearby flood-affected areas where KMU had deployed a mobile public health laboratory along with a 12-member qualified staff.

The mobile laboratory is equipped with diagnostic facilities for waterborne and epidemic diseases commonly associated with floods, such as cholera, dengue, malaria, COVID-19, chikungunya, hepatitis, typhoid, influenza, skin infections, and throat infections.

Furthermore, KMU has established a free medical camp in Buner where local residents are being provided with free medical consultations, diagnostic services, and essential medicines.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Daggar, Buner, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq attended as chief guest the graduation ceremony of the first batch of Noor Nursing College under the Umbrella Health and Education System, and also paid a visit to Zafar Sani Hospital, Daggar.