KMU to expand postgraduate programs in Basic Medical Sciences to remote campuses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The 33st meeting of the Academic Council of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq.

The meeting was attended by deans, directors of institutes, senior professors, distinguished faculty members, and a student representative.

During the meeting, the council unanimously approved the establishment of MPhil and PhD programs in Basic Medical Sciences at KMU’s Hazara, Islamabad, and Dera Ismail Khan Campuses, starting from spring 2026.

This decision reflects KMU’s mission to expand opportunities for higher medical education and research across various regions of the country.

The council also approved several other significant academic initiatives, including convocation regulations, the launch of a Diploma in Dental Surgery Assistant (DSA), reforms in the curriculum of Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), BS programs in Speech & Language Pathology, Occupational Therapy, Prosthetics & Orthotics Sciences, and Audiology. Additionally, a special quota was approved for students from Azad Jammu & Kashmir in rehabilitation programs.

Furthermore, new programs were sanctioned such as MS Respiratory Therapy, BS Endoscopy Technology, BS Dental Hygiene, MS Clinical Psychology, Master in Anatomy, and PhD Chemical Pathology.

The council also approved the inclusion of Fahm-ul-Quran courses (two credit hours each) at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels as per HEC guidelines, while two credit hours of alternative courses were allocated for non-Muslim students.

Various certificate and diploma programs were also endorsed, including Autism Spectrum Disorder & Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Intelligent Anatomy: From Structure to Simulation, Health Data Sciences, and Artificial Intelligence in Leadership & Management.

It is worth noting that postgraduate programs in Basic Medical Sciences have been successfully running at KMU’s main Peshawar campus since 2011, producing dozens of researchers and specialists. Extending these programs to regional campuses marks a milestone for students who previously faced obstacles in pursuing higher education due to distance or relocation challenges.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq stated that KMU’s vision is to provide equitable opportunities for quality higher education and research across the province and the entire country. He emphasized that these initiatives would not only meet the needs of local communities but also strengthen national capacity in medical research and improve the delivery of healthcare services.