KMU to set up regional campus in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) has announced to set up regional campus in Dera Ismail Khan after Swat, Kohat and Lakki Marwat.

The campus will soon be establish in collaboration with Gomal University DI Khan to offer degree programs in Doctor of Physical Therapy, BS Nursing, BS Dental Technology, BS Anesthesia and BS Medical Lab Technology.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq and Vice Chancellor Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad in his office in which KMU Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Legal Adviser KMU Malik Tahir Wasim Bandial Advocate, Deputy Registrar Establishment Inamullah Wazir and Assistant Registrar Muhammad Tayyab were also present.

It is worth mentioning that Gomal University and KMU have decided to set up joint institutes in various fields of Allied Health Sciences under the joint degree program for which Gomal University has agreed to allocate its buildings.

Dera Ismail Khan will be the fifth city in the province after Peshawar, Swat, Kohat and Lakki Marwat where KMU will set up its sub-campus. It may be recalled that after the main campus of Peshawar, in addition to every regional and divisional headquarters a sub campus will be set up besides a sub-campus at Federal capital Islamabad and an international campus at Kabul in light of the decision taken by the University Syndicate chaired by Prof. Zia-ul-Haq in the 34th meeting. It is essential to share that DI Khan will be the 4th campus including Swat, Kohat and Lakki Marwat. The DI Khan campus would be established in joint collaboration under joint degree programme with Gomal University in the above mentioned fields.