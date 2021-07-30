KMU to soon establish sub-campus in Islamabad: VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq has said that after different parts of KP, a sub-campus of KMU will be established soon in Islamabad where BS Public Health and MHPE classes would be started.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint meeting of heads of all institutes and departments of KMU. The meeting was attended by Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur and heads of various institutes and departments.

They presented performance reports of their respective institutions and departments and future action plans.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that the purpose of holding this meeting was to bring together the heads of all the constituent institutions and departments of the university on a single platform to find a solution to the problems arising by consensus.

He said that teaching and clinical facilities as well as academic and research activities at KMU-Institute of Medical and Dental Sciences Kohat would be further organized and coordinated.

He said that a state-of-the-art physiotherapy and rehabilitation center would be set up at IPMR Old Campus to provide quality services in the public sector.

A high-level committee was also constituted to set up this center. In addition to preparing a feasibility report, it will formulate workable proposals for implementation.

Prof. Zia-ul-Haq said that after the new campuses in Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Swabi and Swat, a sub-campus of the university will be set up soon in Islamabad.

Besides four year BS Public Health a two-year master's program in Health Profession education will be launched in the said Islamabad campus from the upcoming academic session. He termed the completion of 37 batches of Certificate in Health Profession Education during the last six months as a major milestone achieved by IHPE&R and hoped that in addition to further expansion of the program, extra measures would also be taken for launching new batches in MHR and CHR courses.

He directed the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization to prepare its five-year strategic plan as soon as possible and get it approved by the relevant forums. He also stressed upon all the academic institutions and administrative departments of the University for Close Liaison in expeditious completion of long-pending projects.