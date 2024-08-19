KMU, UK Consortium Sign MoU To Train KP Nurses
Published August 19, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar following an initiative by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, and in collaboration with the health department, has entered into an agreement with SAME RPS, UK.
The agreement was signed by Vice Chancellor KMU Meritorious Professor Dr. Zia Ul Haq and Dr. Ejaz Hussain representative of SAME RPS UK at the Chief Minister’s House in the presence of Provincial Minister of Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Dr. Khalil chief HSRU and Registrar KMU Inamullah Wazir were also present at the occasion.
It is worth mentioning that this partnership will provide advanced training for KP nurses through faculty from esteemed medical schools in the UK.
The Chief Minister aims to elevate the standards of nursing care in KP to meet international benchmarks.
The Government of KP will fund the training for 503 public sector nurses to enhance nursing care across the region.
The UK team commended the facilities and initiatives at KMU and committed to training 503 public sector and 196 private sector nurses in seven batches over the coming year.
