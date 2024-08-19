Open Menu

KMU, UK Consortium Sign MoU To Train KP Nurses

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

KMU, UK Consortium sign MoU to train KP nurses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar following an initiative by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, and in collaboration with the health department, has entered into an agreement with SAME RPS, UK.

The agreement was signed by Vice Chancellor KMU Meritorious Professor Dr. Zia Ul Haq and Dr. Ejaz Hussain representative of SAME RPS UK at the Chief Minister’s House in the presence of Provincial Minister of Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Dr. Khalil chief HSRU and Registrar KMU Inamullah Wazir were also present at the occasion.

It is worth mentioning that this partnership will provide advanced training for KP nurses through faculty from esteemed medical schools in the UK.

The Chief Minister aims to elevate the standards of nursing care in KP to meet international benchmarks.

The Government of KP will fund the training for 503 public sector nurses to enhance nursing care across the region.

The UK team commended the facilities and initiatives at KMU and committed to training 503 public sector and 196 private sector nurses in seven batches over the coming year.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same United Kingdom Khyber Medical University From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

2 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

3 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan