KMU VC Takes Corona Vaccine Jab Along With Spouse

Tue 16th March 2021

KMU VC takes corona vaccine jab along with spouse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq and his wife have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq and his spouse reached Hayatabad Medical Complex Vaccination Center on Tuesday and were administered corona preventive vaccine.

Recording his comments, the KMU VC stressed that precautionary measures should be taken to protect the country from the third wave of coronavirus.

The Federal government, he added, has devised a procedure for vaccination against the coronavirus and people should avail it on basis of their eligibility.

We should continue to be cautious despite receiving the vaccine, he advised.

More Stories From Pakistan

