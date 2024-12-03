KMU, WHO jointly organize seminar on Gender Equity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A Gender Equity Seminar was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The seminar aimed to foster dialogue on the topic of gender equity, focusing particularly on challenges faced in the fields of healthcare and education.

The event was hosted by Wasif Nagi, recipient of the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, senior editor and columnist.

Vice Chancellor of KMU, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, delivered the opening remarks, emphasizing the university’s commitment to advancing gender equity and fostering inclusive practices.

In his address, Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq highlighted KMU’s initiative to introduce gender sensitive language in the MBBS, BDS and Allied Health Sciences curricula.

This progressive step is designed to educate future healthcare professionals on the importance of equity and sensitivity in medical communication and practice, aligning with both global standards and local needs. He remarked that this seminar reflects the joint commitment of KMU and WHO KP to integrate gender equity into healthcare education and practice, marking a significant milestone in the university’s efforts to promote a more inclusive and equitable healthcare system.

Dr Muhammad Babar Alam, WHO Team Lead, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of integrating gender equity into healthcare policies and practices.

He highlighted WHO’s commitment to fostering inclusion and equity in the health sector and praised KMU for its proactive steps in promoting gender-sensitive approaches.

Renowned gynecologist Prof Dr Naeema Utman and Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, Pro-Vice Chancellor of KMU, shared their insights, shedding light on the importance of education and awareness about gender equity and breast cancer.

Former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Higher Education, Madiha Nisar, and Nisar Baz, MPA from Bajaur (Awami National Party), also spoke at the event.

Nisar Baz, quoting Bacha Khan, emphasized that the psychology of a nation can be gauged from the moment of a child’s birth.

He called for the elimination of distinctions between boys and girls and stressed the need to address women’s welfare and development.

The Provincial Ombudsperson for Harassment against Women, Rukhshanda Naz, delivered a comprehensive address on gender issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She highlighted ongoing efforts, including legal frameworks, awareness campaigns and institutional interventions, to address these challenges effectively. Dr Sumaira Shams, former MPA and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Health, also participated in the seminar. She emphasized the need for sustained policy efforts to empower women and ensure equity at all levels.

The seminar’s focal person, Dr Maria Ishaq Khattak, Assistant Professor at KMU and a researcher specializing in gender-based violence, played a pivotal role in organizing the event.

Her expertise and dedication added depth to the discussions. The seminar also featured speeches by Dr Ijaz Hussain and other experts.