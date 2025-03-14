KMU’s Dr. Maria Khattak recognized as `Inspiring Woman in STEM’ by Global Health Research Centre

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Dr. Maria Ishaq Khattak, Assistant Professor of Dental Public Health and Head of Department at Khyber Medical University (KMU), has been honoured as an Inspiring Woman in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) by the Centre for IMPACT—a global health research initiative jointly led by Aga Khan University and University of York, UK.

The award was conferred in celebration of International Women’s Day, observed globally on March 8.

Dr. Maria was celebrated as a trailblazer in science and leadership, with the Centre for IMPACT highlighting her significant contributions to global health, qualitative research, and climate change.

In 2024, Dr. Maria played a key role in the Climate Change and Health Vulnerability Assessment (CHVA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where she led the curriculum development for climate change and health and designed a specialist module, now integrated into the Master of Public Health (MPH) curriculum at KMU.

Her research involved engaging with community members, advocacy groups, government officials, and postgraduate students, emphasizing the critical need for evidence-based policies to address the health impacts of climate change.

Furthering her dedication to impactful research, in February 2025, Dr. Maria secured a $10,000 research grant from the Global Disaster Preparedness Centre and the American Red Cross.

Selected from over 1,600 applications worldwide, her project examines how socioeconomic incentives, such as the Benazir Income Support Programme and one-time cash grants, can enhance climate resilience among informal workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Her research will contribute to developing policies that protect vulnerable communities facing environmental and economic challenges.

Dr. Maria’s commitment to advancing climate research was further recognized when she was named a finalist for Cohort 4 of the Women in Science Fellowship, a prestigious program led by the Institute of Global Health and Development at Aga Khan University (AKU) in collaboration with the University of Oxford.

This fellowship supports early to mid-career women researchers focusing on maternal health, climate change, and sustainable development, highlighting her leadership in these critical areas.

With over a decade of experience in teaching and research, Dr. Maria serves as an Assistant Professor of Dental Public Health at KMU. She has taught public health and dental sciences at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, supervising over 40 postgraduate students. Her teaching philosophy combines academic theory with practical application, with a particular emphasis on qualitative research methods to address public and oral health challenges.

Her research work portfolio spans multiple key areas, including oral health, health systems, gender-based violence, climate change, and non-communicable diseases.

Over the years, she has progressed from a research assistant to a principal investigator, securing funding from prestigious organizations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WHO, and UNFPA.

Her research has been published in leading international journals, reflecting her expertise in qualitative methodologies and policy-driven research.

In 2022, her research excellence was acknowledged when she received the Sanggar Sanjung Award for Best PhD from Professor Dato' Seri Ir. Dr. Abdul Rahman Mohamed, Vice Chancellor of Universiti Sains Malaysia.

"Dr. Maria’s journey stands as a powerful testament to perseverance, education, and unwavering dedication. Through her pioneering contributions to climate resilience and global health, she is not only advancing critical fields of science but also inspiring and paving the way for more women to thrive in research and innovation," stated the Centre for Impact.