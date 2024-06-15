PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Medical University (KMU) F&PC has recommend a surplus budget amounting to 3828.471 million rupees during its 31st Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) meeting held here Saturday.

The meeting was presided over by Vice Chancellor Meritorious Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq and attended by key members including Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Additional Secretary Higher Education Javed Iqbal Khan, Treasurer KMU Waseem Riaz, Principal KIMS Professor Dr. Mussrat Jabeen, Director P&D Amjad Hussain, Director ORIC Dr. Zohaib Khan, Deputy Treasurer Usman Khan, Assistant Director Muhammad Asif Khan, Dr. Nowshad Asim faculty member IHPER, while Dr. Samina Durrani Director Finance HEC Islamabad and Dr. Haider Darien attended the meeting on zoom app.

During the meeting, the minutes of the previous Finance and Planning meeting were approved and a comprehensive discussion on the current financial year and other expenses took place.

The commitment to financial prudence and strategic planning was reiterated.

The Vice Chancellor expressed his satisfaction with the university's financial stability, stating, "There is no economic crisis in the university."

The committee's discussions and deliberations led to the recommendation of this substantial budget, which will receive formal approval in the upcoming Syndicate meeting.

Dr. Samina Durrani, Director of Finance at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad and KP government, commended the KMU for its financial management. They specifically highlighted the university's ability to maintain a surplus budget, which indicates that KMU's revenue exceeds its expenditures. This surplus is a strong indicator of the university’s effective financial strategies and fiscal discipline.

Dr. Durrani and the KP officials noted that the diverse revenue streams and prudent expenditure practices at KMU could serve as a benchmark for other universities.

These finance-related initiatives likely include efficient budget planning, innovative funding approaches, and cost-saving measures, which together contribute to the financial health of the institution.

The praise reflects recognition of KMU's role in setting a high standard for financial administration in the higher education sector, potentially inspiring other universities to adopt similar practices to achieve financial stability and growth.

The recommended budget will be formally approved in the next syndicate meeting, solidifying the university's financial strategy and ensuring continued growth and stability.

APP/ash/