KMWT Larkana Delivers Missing Children In 2021

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2022 | 08:24 PM

The Khidmat-i-Masoom Welfare Trust (KMWT) Larkana has safely handed-over 525 missing children to their parents in year 2021

KMWT Founder Larkana Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar who was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for rendering these services, in an annual report regarding the performance of the trust here on Saturday evening said that 525 missing children included boys and girls and their ages ranged between to two to 15 years.

He received the custody of missing children through police and other people and later seeking support of media try to reach out to the parents, he said.

Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar admitted that government did not support him in running his welfare trust that had focused on the reunion of the families.

He said more often he visits villages and the taluka headquarters of the district and carrying Holy Quran with him appeal to the people to help assist him in the reunion of families.

Haji Khokhar said that growing unemployment, mental stress, fragile economic conditions and uncontrolled inflation had shifted parent's focus away from children's psychological needs and to more serious problems of survivalHe appealed the parents to keep eye over their children while going school and handle them politely. It has been observed that children instead of going schools go to the video games shops where from criminals pick them. Women during shopping often forget about their children in markets, he added.

He urged the parents to educate their female children as it heralds new era of light in families.

