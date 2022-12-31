KMWT Larkana delivers missing children in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Khidmat-i-Masoom Welfare Trust (KMWT) Larkana has safely handed over 358 missing children to their parents in the year 2022.

The Founder of the KMWT Larkana Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar who was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for rendering these services, in an annual report regarding the performance of the trust here on Saturday said that out of 358 missing children including boys and girls, and their ages ranged between to two to 15 years. Three children are also still missing.

In his report said that 16 women were also handed over to their parents after legal formalities. He received the custody of missing children through police and other people and later sought the support of the media to try to reach out to the parents, Khokhar said.

Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar admitted that government did not support him in running his welfare trust that had focused on the reunion of the families.

He said he visits villages and the taluka headquarters of the district more and carries the Holy Quran with him appealing to the people to help assist him in the reunion of families.

Haji Khokhar said that growing unemployment, mental stress, fragile economic conditions, and uncontrolled inflation had shifted parents' focus away from children's psychological needs and to more serious problems of survival.

He appealed to the parents to keep an eye on their children while going to school and handle them politely. It has been observed that children instead of going to schools go to video game shops where criminals pick them. Women during shopping often forget about their children in markets, he added.