UrduPoint.com

KMWT Larkana Delivers Missing Children In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2022 | 04:40 PM

KMWT Larkana delivers missing children in 2022

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Khidmat-i-Masoom Welfare Trust (KMWT) Larkana has safely handed over 358 missing children to their parents in the year 2022.

The Founder of the KMWT Larkana Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar who was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for rendering these services, in an annual report regarding the performance of the trust here on Saturday said that out of 358 missing children including boys and girls, and their ages ranged between to two to 15 years. Three children are also still missing.

In his report said that 16 women were also handed over to their parents after legal formalities. He received the custody of missing children through police and other people and later sought the support of the media to try to reach out to the parents, Khokhar said.

Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar admitted that government did not support him in running his welfare trust that had focused on the reunion of the families.

He said he visits villages and the taluka headquarters of the district more and carries the Holy Quran with him appealing to the people to help assist him in the reunion of families.

Haji Khokhar said that growing unemployment, mental stress, fragile economic conditions, and uncontrolled inflation had shifted parents' focus away from children's psychological needs and to more serious problems of survival.

He appealed to the parents to keep an eye on their children while going to school and handle them politely. It has been observed that children instead of going to schools go to video game shops where criminals pick them. Women during shopping often forget about their children in markets, he added.

Related Topics

Police Larkana Turkish Lira Criminals Women Market Media From Government

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, N ..

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, New Zealand

52 minutes ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PCB announces free entry for fans for the second T ..

PCB announces free entry for fans for the second Test

1 hour ago
 Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l op ..

Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l operators

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Chile

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Chile

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievem ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievements in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.