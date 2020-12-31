UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMWT Larkana Hands-over 505 Missing Children In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

KMWT Larkana hands-over 505 missing children in 2020

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Khidmat-i-Masoom Welfare Trust (KMWT) Larkana has safely handed-over 505 missing children to their parents in year 2020.

The Founder of the KMWT Larkana Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar who was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for rendering these services, in a annual report regarding the performance of the trust here Thursday evening said that out of 505 missing children including boys and girls and their ages ranged between to two to 15 years.

He receives the custody of missing children through police and other people and later seeking support of media try to reach out to the parents, Khokhar said.

Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar admitted that government did not support him in running his welfare trust that had focused on the reunion of the families.

He said more often he visits villages and the taluka headquarters of the district and carrying Holy Quran with him appeal to the people to help assist him in the reunion of families.

Haji Khokhar said that growing unemployment, mental stress, fragile economic conditions and uncontrolled inflation had shifted parent's focus away from children's psychological needs and to more serious problems of survivalHe appealed the parents to keep eye over their children while going school and handle them politely. It has been observed that children instead of going schools go to the video games shops where from criminals pick them. Women during shopping often forget about their children in markets, he added.

He urged the parents to educate their female children as it heralds new era of light in families.

Related Topics

Police Video Games Larkana Turkish Lira Criminals Women 2020 Market Media From Government

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

34 minutes ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

40 minutes ago

Aldar Properties sells Abu Dhabi Golf Complex incl ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

1 hour ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

1 hour ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.