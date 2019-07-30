UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Knee High Rainwater Accumulated Around Red Crescent Cardiac Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:48 PM

Knee high rainwater accumulated around Red Crescent Cardiac Hospital

The services at Red Crescent Hospital Latifabad Unit-2 have also been disrupted following accumulation of knee high level rainwater around the hospital building as well as power outage in the area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The services at Red Crescent Hospital Latifabad Unit-2 have also been disrupted following accumulation of knee high level rainwater around the hospital building as well as power outage in the area.

As a result of inundation of the area, the attendants of admitted cardiac patients are also suffering great inconvenience to reach in the hospital premises while interruption if power supply put the hospital management in trouble to ensure required medical services to patients.

According to hospital management, patients have been admitted in all wards of the hospital and the medical and paramedical staff found unable to provide them required medical treatment in proper direction due to power interruption.

On Tuesday evening, the attendants of the admitted patients arranged ambulances and started shifting of their relatives to other hospitals.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Strike of WASA employees halts de-watering of accu ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest 38 suspects in operation in Kohat

1 minute ago

Another spell of heavy downpour inundates city are ..

1 minute ago

Raja Yasir Hamayun grieved over plane crash

8 minutes ago

IG Prisons suspends ten employees in Manshera Jail ..

8 minutes ago

Hot weather expected in most parts, rain at scatte ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.