Knee high rainwater accumulated around Red Crescent Cardiac Hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The services at Red Crescent Hospital Latifabad Unit-2 have also been disrupted following accumulation of knee high level rainwater around the hospital building as well as power outage in the area.

As a result of inundation of the area, the attendants of admitted cardiac patients are also suffering great inconvenience to reach in the hospital premises while interruption if power supply put the hospital management in trouble to ensure required medical services to patients.

According to hospital management, patients have been admitted in all wards of the hospital and the medical and paramedical staff found unable to provide them required medical treatment in proper direction due to power interruption.

On Tuesday evening, the attendants of the admitted patients arranged ambulances and started shifting of their relatives to other hospitals.