UrduPoint.com

Knee, Hip Arthroplasty Live Surgery Workshops Held At JPMC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Knee, Hip Arthroplasty Live Surgery workshops held at JPMC

Pakistan Arthroplasty Society organized its "22nd Primary Total Hip Arthroplasty Live Surgery and 26th Primary Total Knee Arthroplasty Live Surgery workshops" here at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, in collaboration with Pakistan Orthopedic Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Arthroplasty Society organized its "22nd Primary Total Hip Arthroplasty Live Surgery and 26th Primary Total Knee Arthroplasty Live Surgery workshops" here at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, in collaboration with Pakistan Orthopedic Association.

Prof. Shahid Rasul, Acting Vice Chancellor, Jinnah Sindh Medical University and Executive Director, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, praised the efforts of medical experts for organizing these informative workshops, said a statement released on Tuesday.

He further said that the goal of Knee and Hip surgery is to resurface the parts of the joints that have been damaged and to relieve pain that cannot be controlled by other treatments.

Total forty (40) participants from Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Thatta and Mirpurkhas attended the workshops.

The course chairman for Total Hip and Knee Arthroplasty Live Surgery workshop was Prof. Ghulam Mehboob, Ex Head of Orthopedics, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and course co-chairmen were Prof. Anisuddin bhatti and Prof. AR Jamali.

Prof. Syed Shahid Noor discussed the course objectives and shared his experience with the audience.

Professor Intikhab Toufiq from Liaquat National Hospital, Professor Amin Chinoy, Professor Mansoor Ali Khan and Dr. Ali Anwer Jilani from Indus Hospital, Dr. Masood Umer and Dr. Mujahid Jamil from Aga Khan University, Dr. Kashif Mahmood from Jinnah Postgraduate medical center. Professor Maratib Ali, Ex Head Orthopedics, Dow university of Health Sciences, Dr. Raza Askari from Dow International Medical College, Dr. Khalid Karim and Dr. Irfan Rao from Dow university of Health Sciences and others also attended these workshops.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Hyderabad Dera Ismail Khan Jamshoro Thatta Post From

Recent Stories

Blinken in Call With Lavrov Notes Importance of Co ..

Blinken in Call With Lavrov Notes Importance of Continuing Diplomacy to Defuse T ..

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims six more patients, infects 3,283 o ..

COVID-19 claims six more patients, infects 3,283 others

1 minute ago
 IGP for reducing crime rate by improving investiga ..

IGP for reducing crime rate by improving investigation process

1 minute ago
 Woman thief arrested

Woman thief arrested

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court restores Chairman HEC Tariq ..

Islamabad High Court restores Chairman HEC Tariq Banori in his post

18 minutes ago
 People having conflict of interest should not be i ..

People having conflict of interest should not be included in committees : Murad ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.