Knee, Hip Arthroplasty Live Surgery workshops held at JPMC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Arthroplasty Society organized its "22nd Primary Total Hip Arthroplasty Live Surgery and 26th Primary Total Knee Arthroplasty Live Surgery workshops" here at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, in collaboration with Pakistan Orthopedic Association.

Prof. Shahid Rasul, Acting Vice Chancellor, Jinnah Sindh Medical University and Executive Director, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, praised the efforts of medical experts for organizing these informative workshops, said a statement released on Tuesday.

He further said that the goal of Knee and Hip surgery is to resurface the parts of the joints that have been damaged and to relieve pain that cannot be controlled by other treatments.

Total forty (40) participants from Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Thatta and Mirpurkhas attended the workshops.

The course chairman for Total Hip and Knee Arthroplasty Live Surgery workshop was Prof. Ghulam Mehboob, Ex Head of Orthopedics, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and course co-chairmen were Prof. Anisuddin bhatti and Prof. AR Jamali.

Prof. Syed Shahid Noor discussed the course objectives and shared his experience with the audience.

Professor Intikhab Toufiq from Liaquat National Hospital, Professor Amin Chinoy, Professor Mansoor Ali Khan and Dr. Ali Anwer Jilani from Indus Hospital, Dr. Masood Umer and Dr. Mujahid Jamil from Aga Khan University, Dr. Kashif Mahmood from Jinnah Postgraduate medical center. Professor Maratib Ali, Ex Head Orthopedics, Dow university of Health Sciences, Dr. Raza Askari from Dow International Medical College, Dr. Khalid Karim and Dr. Irfan Rao from Dow university of Health Sciences and others also attended these workshops.