'Knock the Door' campaign of Islamabad police in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The campaign of Islamabad police 'Knock the Door' is in full swing which is aimed at registering domestic employees and tenants.

In adherence to the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has launched a comprehensive "Knock the Door" and this initiative is currently in full swing, police spokesperson said.

During this proactive campaign, dedicated teams from the Islamabad Capital Police are combing the streets, going door-to-door to facilitate the registration of both tenants and domestic workers.

Simultaneously, they are addressing citizens' concerns and inquiries.

Notably, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad has already compiled data on 131 house servants from 419 households within the jurisdiction of Sumbal Police Station during last 24 hours.

The Primary objective behind this campaign is to bolster law and order in the Federal capital, ensuring the prevention of untoward incidents. Registration of tenants and domestic workers not only enhances vigilance against potential wrongdoers but also serves as a deterrent to suspicious activities.

Citizens are urged to verify the identity of individuals visiting their homes for data collection, especially if they are in civilian attire.