(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday said we cannot achieve our desired goals without modernizing the existing education system. With the promotion of research culture in the varsities, we can provide better, reliable, cheaper, and durable solutions to industries which in return will help in the country's development

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday said we cannot achieve our desired goals without modernizing the existing education system. With the promotion of research culture in the varsities, we can provide better, reliable, cheaper, and durable solutions to industries which in return will help in the country's development.

He said this while addressing the "Conference on World Pharmacists Day, 2021; Pharmacy: Always Trusted For Your Health", a day-long event organized by the Karachi University Pharmacy Science Club (KUPScC) to celebrate the World Pharmacists Day at the HEJ Auditorium of the ICCBS University of Karachi.

A knowledge-based economy is essential for the country's development. To promote the culture of knowledge based economy, all stakeholders must share, collaborate and cooperate with each others and the University of Karachi has been following this policy from day one, he told.

We can move forward from learning from each other's experiences and cooperation and for the economic development of the country all stakeholders have to work together.

He mentioned that the pharmaceutical industry is one of the rapidly growing industries in Pakistan and the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Karachi has earned a very good reputation around the globe due to its research and teaching activities.

He observed that due to health problems the role of the pharmacist is becoming more and more important nowadays. The KU faculty of pharmacy besides providing quality education is also spreading awareness regarding various diseases among the masses with the help of hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and community health centers.

Earlier, the Dean KU Faculty of Pharmacy Professor Dr Faiyaz H. M. Vaid, informed the audience that the faculty of pharmacy has been ranked among the top 200 pharmacy schools around the world by the ranking institutions which shows that they are providing quality education.

He mentioned that the faculty of pharmacy also has the highest numbers of foreign students in its different departments.

The research is one of the distinguishing features of the faculty and constantly makes changes to the curriculum keeping as per the modern requirements and the needs of the market and this trend will continue in the future as well.

Professor Dr Vaid said that training sessions are regularly conducted for students with the help of pharmacies and hospitals. He said that many reputed pharmacy companies of the country have been working with the faculty for the betterment of the health and pharmacy sectors.

Meanwhile, during a panel discussion on 'Pharmacy Always Trusted for your Health (Present, Past, Future)', the panelists Dr Rahila Ikram, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, Saleeem Habib University, Saira Erum Eijaz, Pharmacist, NICH, Umaimah Muzammil, General Manager Pharmacy Operations, Ehad Health Care, Adnan Rizvi, Director, Drug Testing Laboratory Sindh, Karachi, Abdus Samad Siddiqui, Director Marketing, Pharm Evo discussed the transition of the academic curriculum, industrial activities, regulatory, and community pharmacy.

They discussed how things have changed over time and further proposed improvements. The panelists also discussed the industry-academia relation regarding teaching, research, and entrepreneurship.

Furthermore, the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences also signed and renewed 12 different memorandums of understanding with renowned hospitals and community pharmacies to accommodate the faculty students for on-ground professional training. These hospitals and community pharmacies included Creek Hospital, Dvago Pharmacy, and Wellness Expert, Ehad Pharmacy, Alkhidmat Hospital, NICH, NIBD, Darul Sehat Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, SIUT, Supermed Pharmacy, Nurturing Community Pharmacy, and Nighiban Compounding Pharmacy.

Earlier, on day one of the KUPScC also organized a stage play on the topic of "Antibiotic Resistant" as well as Rx Pad Designing Competition and Miniature Model Competitions and the probe and portray contest.