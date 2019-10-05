Knowledge Platform invests $2m to equip schools with educational technology

Knowledge Platform, a leading education technology company, in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education has successfully invested US $2 millions to equip the educational institutions with modern technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ):Knowledge Platform, a leading education technology company, in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education has successfully invested US $2 millions to equip the educational institutions with modern technology.

The Federal Directorate of Education in collaboration with private sector had planned to introduce latest educational technology in every school in future to improve their performance and to enhance learning skills in students.

Knowledge Platform's education technology solutions are being used by over 200,000 students and over 350 public and private schools across Pakistan, said Knowledge Platform's representative Talha Munir while taking to APP.

He said that through its online and mobile Learn Smart Pakistan product, students across the country study free of cost, adding that it provides teachers effective support in the classroom through digitized lessons and assessments for key subjects.

Through these products and others under development, Knowledge Platform expects to transform learning at home and in the classroom, he further maintained.

Talha Munir said that Knowledge Platform's comprehensive education technology solution includes instructional content, videos, games and assessments aligned to the national curriculum, learning management systems, Artificial Intelligence, data and reporting, teacher training and technical and school support.

He said that in a seminal partnership with Jazz and the Federal Directorate of Education, Knowledge Platform has also demonstrated scalable success in the public school system. Schools that have used the system for over a year have demonstrated over 50% performance improvement across subjects.

Executive Director Beaconhouse School System Nasir Qasuri said that this modern technology would help to ease the learning process in students which would also up grade the recognition of education level of Pakistan at international level.

He said it was need of the hour for the students to use the modern technology in education to boost their skills and compete international standards.

Managing Partner of LIVC Faisal Aftab said that a significant increase had been witnessed in users of smart phone in the country, adding that the world was rapidly now moving toward educational technology and the same trend should be adopted by our students.

He said that the education standard in Pakistan would be improved with the efforts and investment of Knowledge Platform in education technology.