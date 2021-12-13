UrduPoint.com

Knowledge Platform Launches Parhai Buddy Pakistan's First AI-Powered Learning Coach

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 06:54 PM

Knowledge platform launches Parhai Buddy Pakistan's first AI-Powered learning coach

Knowledge Platform, Pakistan's leading edtech venture announced the launch of Parhai Buddy, Pakistan's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered learning coach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Knowledge Platform, Pakistan's leading edtech venture announced the launch of Parhai Buddy, Pakistan's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered learning coach.

Based on the principle of student-centric learning, this intelligent learning system enables learners to travel along a personal learning pathway to master concepts and progress rapidly.

Parhai Buddy has been initially launched for Mathematics, General Science, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics for Grades 6-10 while English language learning would be added later, said a news release issued here.

Parhai Buddy has been launched on the company's Learn Smart Pakistan platform: https://www.learnsmartpakistan.org/. Any learner may register and improve his or her skills by as little as 15 minutes of AI-driven online learning each day.

Parhai Buddy sets a learner on his or her journey by taking a short diagnostic test and generating a customized learning pathway.

Evaluating the learner's performance based on his or her performance and the performance of other learners, Parhai Buddy recommends skills-based videos, games, and tests. The learner's pathway is continually adapted as he or she engages further, and new strengths and weaknesses emerge.

Knowledge Platform's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mahboob Mahmood said, "We are thrilled to lead educational changing Pakistan. It took us over two years of studying the performance of students across Pakistan and training our engine to recognize patterns and recommend solutions".

Parhai Buddy enables each student to catch up and move forward at his or her own pace.

Knowledge Platform, Pakistan's leading edtech venture, serves 300,000 plus students and 1,000 plus schools across Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Student Company Progress Lead May Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, Russia

10 minutes ago
 UAE hosts WHO celebration of Universal Health Cove ..

UAE hosts WHO celebration of Universal Health Coverage Day

25 minutes ago
 UAE calls for supporting global tourism by encoura ..

UAE calls for supporting global tourism by encouraging investments, innovation i ..

40 minutes ago
 Tevta district board chairman welcomes hybrid trai ..

Tevta district board chairman welcomes hybrid training programs

21 seconds ago
 People demand solution of low gas pressure, load s ..

People demand solution of low gas pressure, load shedding issue

22 seconds ago
 Unmanned vehicles to aid deliveries at Beijing Oly ..

Unmanned vehicles to aid deliveries at Beijing Olympic Games

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.