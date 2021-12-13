Knowledge Platform, Pakistan's leading edtech venture announced the launch of Parhai Buddy, Pakistan's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered learning coach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Knowledge Platform, Pakistan's leading edtech venture announced the launch of Parhai Buddy, Pakistan's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered learning coach.

Based on the principle of student-centric learning, this intelligent learning system enables learners to travel along a personal learning pathway to master concepts and progress rapidly.

Parhai Buddy has been initially launched for Mathematics, General Science, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics for Grades 6-10 while English language learning would be added later, said a news release issued here.

Parhai Buddy has been launched on the company's Learn Smart Pakistan platform: https://www.learnsmartpakistan.org/. Any learner may register and improve his or her skills by as little as 15 minutes of AI-driven online learning each day.

Parhai Buddy sets a learner on his or her journey by taking a short diagnostic test and generating a customized learning pathway.

Evaluating the learner's performance based on his or her performance and the performance of other learners, Parhai Buddy recommends skills-based videos, games, and tests. The learner's pathway is continually adapted as he or she engages further, and new strengths and weaknesses emerge.

Knowledge Platform's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mahboob Mahmood said, "We are thrilled to lead educational changing Pakistan. It took us over two years of studying the performance of students across Pakistan and training our engine to recognize patterns and recommend solutions".

Parhai Buddy enables each student to catch up and move forward at his or her own pace.

Knowledge Platform, Pakistan's leading edtech venture, serves 300,000 plus students and 1,000 plus schools across Pakistan.