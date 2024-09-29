Knowledge, Strategy Vital To Face Existing Challenges: Ahsan Iqbal
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that combination of knowledge and strategy was imperative to face challenges of the modern times.
Addressing the annual alumni convention at Jamia-tur-Rasheed here, he said that islam had started an era of knowledge and Holy Quran was revealed on Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), which proved the importance of knowledge. He said that Holy Quran provided a complete code of life. He said it was very unfortunate that Muslim Ummah rank very low in world index of knowledge.
He said, "A country with a population of 10 million has made 2 billion population of Muslims helpless. We see daily on television that how Israel is inflicting violence on Muslim population." Ahsan said that it was high time to think over it what had made a country with 10 million population so powerful. The minister said, "We are lacking in knowledge and implementation." There was a time when Muslims were ruling in almost all fields of life, but after decline of Baghdad and Muslim Spain, things changed, he recalled. Biggest challenge was to bring back Muslims towards knowledge and research, he added.
The minister said that incompetent persons always cause failure, and to be dependent on western countries was not the right approach at all. He said that successful nations always emerge from peace and stability, adding that chaos and weak financial resources lead to further problems. He said there was dire need to promote peace and firmly hold the vision under which Pakistan was created.
Ahsan Iqbal said it was very important for Muslims to strategise things. He said that today's biggest threat was misinformation and social media was being used for spreading it and added that if respect of state institutions would be compromised, it would only weaken the country.
Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan was the only Islamic country with an atomic power, adding that enemy of Pakistan could not digest this thing. He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan's armed forces were fully capable to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements. The minister said that preachers must play their role to control the spread of hatred and prejudice. Paigham-e-Pakistan would be promoted across all educational institutions of the country. He hoped that Jamia-tur-Rasheed, Al-Ghazali University would play their role in strengthening the country.
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori emphasised following the glorious teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the real sense to achieve success in this world and hereafter. It was vital to maintain balance between religion and world, he added. The governor said that hard work and collective efforts were required to obtain desired results. Unfortunately negative narrative was being spread against the country, he said. He said that nations always face hard times with patience. He said that sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste. He said, "Pakistan has full potential in terms of youngsters, resources, leaders and ulema."
