Knowledge Stream, IUCPSS To Enhance Employability Of Young Graduates

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 08:16 PM

The Knowledge Stream, a leading provider of IT professionals in Pakistan and the Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bridge the IT talent gap, promote higher education development and enhance the employability of young graduates in the country

Under the MoU, the Knowledge Stream and IUCPSS will collaborate to offer training, workshops, and other events to help close the IT talent gap in Pakistan.

The Knowledge Stream's vision is to become the preferred provider of IT professionals in Pakistan and its mission is to bridge the talent gap with speed, scale, and quality, while exceeding international standards.

Its unique value proposition is to train young graduates in 12-week programs to make them capable of getting jobs right after completion of the training.

Through the partnership, Knowledge Stream will leverage IUCPSS's expertise and network to promote the use of technology in education and enhance its training programs.

By working together, the two organizations aim to create new opportunities for students and educators to learn and grow, ultimately contributing to the development of higher education and the IT industry in Pakistan.

"We are excited to partner with IUCPSS to bridge the IT talent gap in Pakistan, promote higher education development, and enhance the employability of young graduates," Prof. Dr. Sohail Naqvi, CEO of Knowledge Stream said.

"Our unique value proposition is to train young graduates to make them capable of getting jobs right after completion of the training. By collaborating, we can leverage our strengths and expertise to create new opportunities for students and professionals alike", he said.

"We are pleased to join forces with Knowledge Stream to promote informed dialogue and decision-making leading to actions for higher education development in Pakistan," Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator of IUCPSS said.

"Together, we will work to create a brighter future for Pakistan's IT industry, higher education sector, and young graduates", he said.

The partnership between Knowledge Stream and IUCPSS represents a significant step forward in promoting higher education development, closing the IT talent gap, and enhancing the employability of young graduates in Pakistan.

