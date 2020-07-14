UrduPoint.com
Known Academician Dominic Gohar Dies

Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

Known academician Dominic Gohar dies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Acclaimed educationist, Dominic Gohar who has been associated with teaching for over 30 years died of liver cancer here on Tuesday. He was 65.

Last rituals of Mr Dominic were performed at LA Salle Colony near Rasheedabad today.

The deceased was much popular among Cambridge students and was considered an excellent teacher of Chemistry and Biology.

He joined LA Salle Higher Secondary in 1980s and left it around two years back.

He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

His family sources informed that Mr Dominic was a chain smoker adding that his condition deteriorated on Monday.

He was rushed to Nishtar Hospital where doctors informed his attendance that both of his kidneys had failed, the sources said and added his wife also died two years back due to breast cancer.

They said that Mr Dominic enjoyed last two years of his life too much adding that his students were serving around the world.

The deceased was a fine human being and was an expert educationist.

