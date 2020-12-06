UrduPoint.com
Known Artist Anjum Passed Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Known artist Anjum passed away

DERA ISMAIL KHAN DEC 06: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Renowned painter and portrait maker Anjum Attari passed away in Dera Ismail Khan after protracted illness, family sources said on Sunday.

Anjum Attari a painter and portrait maker was admitted to District Hospital Dera and later was shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan where he breathed his last .

He was suffered with Lungs problem.

Anjum Attari participated enumerable art-exhibitions across the country. He worked in different mediums of art- like impressionism ,water-colour and impressionism besides landscape and portrait making. His funeral and burials were offered at his native village.

Social and political figures and art lovers expressed condolence and sent messages of sympathy to the family.

More Stories From Pakistan

