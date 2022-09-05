Known Cardiologist Dr Nisar Ahmad retires

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) head of Cardiology Department, Dr Nisar Ahmad retired after attaining age of superannuation here on Monday.

A farewell ceremony was organized at committee room of NMU to pay tribute to his services for varsity.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, NMC Principal, Dr Iftikhar Khan, Dr Zahra Nazish, Dr Khalid Chishti, Dr Arif Mahmood Bhatti, Dr Abdul Sattar Anjum, Dr Tariq Saeed Pirzada and senior faculty members of CPEIC attended the ceremony.

Dr Rana Altaf and other medics paid glowing tributes to Dr Nisar Ahmad services for NMU particularly and for cardiac patients generally.