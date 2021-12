Known Gynecologist Zakia Minhas passes away

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa known Gynecologist Zakia Minhas passed away here Saturday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa known Gynecologist Zakia Minhas passed away here Saturday morning.

Dr. Zakia Minhas has served the people of Peshawar for over fifty years. Funeral prayers of Zakia Minhas will be offered at Ladies Club University Town at 2.00 pm. People from all circles expressed grief over the demise of Zakia Minhas.