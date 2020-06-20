Known poet Manzar Ayubi passes away in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A known name in urdu literature, also a well respected educationist, Prof. Aziz Ahmed alias Manzar Ayubi passed away here Saturday.

Ayubi with a long teaching career, serving at different colleges across the province, had his last stint at Karachi University's Urdu department, from where he retired as a professor only a few years ago.

Well respected for his competence as a teacher, Ayubi was definitely a prominent poet of the era who managed to carve a niche in the genre of short poems, for many his ghazals equally helped him gain a distinction among the fellow poets.

Leaving behind a son, Ayubi was laid to rest at a local graveyard after Asr prayers, attended by many of his admirers.