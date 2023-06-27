Open Menu

KNP, KVO Launch Cleaning Campaign In Khunjarab

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 07:00 PM

KNP, KVO launch cleaning campaign in Khunjarab

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Khunjarab National Park (KNP) administration in collaboration with local rural organization KVO has launched a cleaning campaign in Khunjarab top area.

This step was taken as part of the ongoing efforts of the administration to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the park.

The cleanliness campaign was formally launched in the park. It should be noted that the national park area has a very unique place due to the local fauna, flora diversity and its beauty.

The park administration ensured that the park should not only be kept beautiful and clean for the tourists but also provide a safe environment for the local people and the animals in the park. At the start of the campaign, a Suzuki vehicle has been specially allocated in the park to pick up the garbage and waste inside the park for safe disposal.

The park administration said that the role of local community organization KVO and other stakeholders in this cleaning campaign was very important.

Related Topics

Vehicle Suzuki Top

Recent Stories

&#039;Thaydah Athbah&#039; crowned winner of Al Wa ..

&#039;Thaydah Athbah&#039; crowned winner of Al Wathba Stallions Cup for Arabian ..

13 minutes ago
 UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture honours winn ..

UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture honours winners in Paris

58 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve economic condition of co ..

Govt committed to improve economic condition of country: PM

1 hour ago
 Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Mu ..

Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Muslim Ummah

2 hours ago
 Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s ..

Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred ..

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

4 hours ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

4 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

5 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan