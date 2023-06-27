KNP, KVO launch cleaning campaign in Khunjarab

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Khunjarab National Park (KNP) administration in collaboration with local rural organization KVO has launched a cleaning campaign in Khunjarab top area.

This step was taken as part of the ongoing efforts of the administration to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the park.

The cleanliness campaign was formally launched in the park. It should be noted that the national park area has a very unique place due to the local fauna, flora diversity and its beauty.

The park administration ensured that the park should not only be kept beautiful and clean for the tourists but also provide a safe environment for the local people and the animals in the park. At the start of the campaign, a Suzuki vehicle has been specially allocated in the park to pick up the garbage and waste inside the park for safe disposal.

The park administration said that the role of local community organization KVO and other stakeholders in this cleaning campaign was very important.