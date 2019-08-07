Koh-e-Noor TV asked to air entertainment contest as directed by Supreme Court

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Wednesday issued directives to Koh-e-Noor TV in the light of Supreme Court verdict to follow PEMRA rules and regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Wednesday issued directives to Koh-e-Noor tv in the light of Supreme Court verdict to follow PEMRA rules and regulations.

It is worth mentioning that the Koh-e-Noor TV had been airing news and current affairs content in violation of rules.

After Supreme Court verdict, the PEMRA has issued directives to the concerned television as it had license of entertainment category, and it should air entertainment content.

It said if the channel failed to follow the rules, action would be taken under thelaw and its transmission would be suspended.