Koh-e-Sulaiman mountain development to further boost tourism in KP

Koh-e-Sulaiman mountain range would be developed as the country's first Trans-Boundary National Park which would boost tourism sector in the southern region of Khyber Pakthunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Koh-e-Sulaiman mountain range would be developed as the country's first Trans-Boundary National Park which would boost tourism sector in the southern region of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

This was stated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur.

Talking to APP, he said that Koh-e-Sulaiman, also known as Takht-e-Sulaiman, was one of the highest national parks lying at an altitude of 3,487 meters (11,440 feet) located between KP and Balochistan.

The minister said that Koh-e-Sulaiman mountain would be developed under protected areas initiative (PAI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change, Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Forest Department Balochistan province.

He said that this mountain range had huge potential for wild olive grafting. "The mountain range is home to the endangered species of Sulaiman Markhor, Urial, Striped Hyena, and the world's largest pure stand forest of Chilghoza (pine nut)", he added.