Koh-e-Suleman mela kicks off at Fort Munro

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::The Koh-e-Suleman mela kicked off at Fort Munro; the only hill station of South Punjab.

Federal Minister Zartaj Gul was guest of honour while MPAs Hanif Pitafi, Ahmad Ali Darishak and Dr Shahina Najeeb Khosa were also present.

The visitors enjoyed the folk dance "Jhumar" at evening concert whereas the children enjoyed swiming which was set-up especially for them.

A bike-rally was also took out from market to Damas Lake infavour of Kashmiris.

Digerian Bikers Club, Koh-e-Suleman Bikers Club, Rohi Bikers Club, Crossroot Bikers Club participated in the rally.

Punjab police, Border Military Police and Rangers were available to ensure fool proof security at the event site.

APP /hdr-sak/kai