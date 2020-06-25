Kohala hydel power project to attract $2.4 bn investment: Asim Bajwa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Lt. Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) on Thursday said tripartite signing ceremony of Kohala hydel power project was being held here today

ISLAMABAD,

In his tweet, Asim Bajwa who is also Chairman China Pakistan Corridor (CPEC) Authority, termed the day as historic as a huge power sector investment of US$2.4 billion was going to be materialized in one Independent Power Producer (IPP).

"With Prime Minister Imran Khan's clear direction to expedite the CPEC projects, all stake holders worked hard to bring this day," he added.

