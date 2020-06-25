UrduPoint.com
Kohala Hydel Power Project To Attract $2.4 Bn Investment: Asim Bajwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:34 PM

Kohala hydel power project to attract $2.4 bn investment: Asim Bajwa

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Lt. Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) on Thursday said tripartite signing ceremony of Kohala hydel power project was being held here today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Lt. Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) on Thursday said tripartite signing ceremony of Kohala hydel power project was being held here today.

In his tweet, Asim Bajwa who is also Chairman China Pakistan Corridor (CPEC) Authority, termed the day as historic as a huge power sector investment of US$2.4 billion was going to be materialized in one Independent Power Producer (IPP).

"With Prime Minister Imran Khan's clear direction to expedite the CPEC projects, all stake holders worked hard to bring this day," he added.

