Kohala Hydro Power Project agreement major achievement: Omar Ayub

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan here on Wednesday.

Matters relating to mutual interest especially on Pak-China Cooperation in the Energy Sector were discussed during the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The Federal Minister termed signing of Kohala Hydro Power Project agreement as major achievement under CPEC.

He said that Pakistan is looking forward to further boost the existing relations between the two countries to new dimensions.

Chinese Ambassador congratulated Omar Ayub Khan on signing of Kohala Hydro Project. He said that CPEC Energy Projects are contributing a considerable amount of electricity in the National Grid.