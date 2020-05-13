UrduPoint.com
Kohat AAC Visits Bazaar To Check Commodities' Prices

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:22 PM

The district administration is taking solid steps to ensure quality food supply to masses at affordable prices

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking solid steps to ensure quality food supply to masses at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Murad Ahmed Hoti visited Bili Tang Bazaar and inspected quality and prices of food items.

During the visit, he directed shopkeepers for implementing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and imposed fine on those who were found violating the restrictions.

He further directed shopkeepers to close their outlets by the stipulated time and strictly observe social distancing to curb spread of coronavirus.

He urged shopkeepers to sell food items at officially prescribed rates and warned them of strict action for overcharging.

He also took round of petrol pumps and checked gauge and prices of petroleum products.

He directed the petrol pumps owners to follow precautionary measures for containing coronavirus.

